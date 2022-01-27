UrduPoint.com

Intensive Fire From Both Sides Continues On Tajik-Kyrgyz Border

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2022 | 11:50 PM

Intensive Fire From Both Sides Continues on Tajik-Kyrgyz Border

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Intensive fire from both sides continues in the conflict zone on the border of Kyrgyzstan with Tajikistan, the mayor's office of the Tajik city of Isfara told Sputnik.

"Intensive shooting continues in the conflict zone from both sides. Electricity is still cut off in the Tajik villages of Somoniyon and Khoja Alo. Isfara Mayor Bahovaddin Bahodurzoda is in the conflict zone," the office's spokesperson said.

