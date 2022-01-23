Intensive Shooting Heard at 2 Military Camps in Capital of Burkina Faso - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2022) Intensive machine-gun and heavy-weapon shooting was heard at two main military camps in the capital of Burkina Faso, Ouagadougou, on Sunday morning, media reported.

According to Radio France Internationale, the first shooting took place at the Sangoule Lamizana camp that houses a prison where Gen.

Gilbert Diendere and other military involved in a failed 2015 coup are being held. The second shooting erupted at another military camp named after Gen. Baby Sy and located in the south of Ouagadougou.

The cause for the shootings is still unknown.

Local radio station Omega reported another shooting in the city of Kaya, the fifth largest city in Burkina Faso, lying northeast of Ouagadougou.