UrduPoint.com

Intensive Shooting Heard At 2 Military Camps In Capital Of Burkina Faso - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Intensive Shooting Heard at 2 Military Camps in Capital of Burkina Faso - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2022) Intensive machine-gun and heavy-weapon shooting was heard at two main military camps in the capital of Burkina Faso, Ouagadougou, on Sunday morning, media reported.

According to Radio France Internationale, the first shooting took place at the Sangoule Lamizana camp that houses a prison where Gen.

Gilbert Diendere and other military involved in a failed 2015 coup are being held. The second shooting erupted at another military camp named after Gen. Baby Sy and located in the south of Ouagadougou.

The cause for the shootings is still unknown.

Local radio station Omega reported another shooting in the city of Kaya, the fifth largest city in Burkina Faso, lying northeast of Ouagadougou.

Related Topics

France Kaya Ouagadougou Burkina Faso Sunday 2015 Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

6 hours ago
 UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

21 hours ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

21 hours ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

22 hours ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

22 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.