Inter Beat Juve To Take Control Of Serie A Title Tussle
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Inter Milan took firm control of the Serie A title race by winning Sunday's highly-anticipated clash with Juventus 1-0 and moving four points clear of their closest rivals for the Scudetto.
Simone Inzaghi's side prevailed in a tense but eventful clash at the San Siro thanks to Federico Gatti's own goal eight minutes before half-time.
Home fans who packed the stands for the biggest match of the season roared in delight as leaders Inter put daylight between themselves and second-placed Juve with their sixth straight win in all competitions.
"It's a step in a long journey because there are lots of games to go and Juve won't give up, but it was a great night in front of a great crowd," said Inzaghi to DAZN.
"It's hard to find a weakness tonight.
.. we've won 18 matches from 22 which is great but we're only four points ahead of Juve. Napoli were much further ahead at this stage last season."
Inter also have a game in hand -- at home against Atalanta at the end of the month -- a big advantage just as they head into a run of tough fixtures featuring their Champions League last-16 tie with Atletico Madrid.
They also travelled to Riyadh last month to win the Italian Super Cup.
Juventus, who on Sunday suffered their second defeat of the season and their first since September, have no European distractions.
Serie A's two leading goalscorers Lautaro Martinez and Dusan Vlahovic were on the San Siro pitch but it was the unfortunate Gatti who provided the decisive touch.
Recent Stories
President, PM, Services Chiefs reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashm ..
10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI Khan police station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
More Stories From World
-
Wildfires scorch central Chile, death toll tops 1104 minutes ago
-
Boygenius: the supergroup whose synergy reinvigorated rock4 minutes ago
-
Tunisian Minister of Interior visits MoI’s pavilion at the Riyadh WDS 20244 minutes ago
-
New York to host 2026 World Cup final5 minutes ago
-
New York selected to host 2026 FIFA World Cup final5 minutes ago
-
Yemen's Minister of Interior visits MoI’s pavilion at the Riyadh WDS 20245 minutes ago
-
Taylor Swift: music's record-breaking, money-raking, headline-making deity14 minutes ago
-
Russian helicopter crashes into lake during training flight14 minutes ago
-
Beijing steps up efforts on commercial aerospace15 minutes ago
-
India's oppression in Kashmir decried at event in Pakistani consulate, New York15 minutes ago
-
South Africa face Osimhen's Nigeria, Ivory Coast still alive in AFCON semis15 minutes ago
-
Parisians vote in anti-SUV parking price referendum24 minutes ago