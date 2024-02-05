Open Menu

Inter Beat Juve To Take Control Of Serie A Title Tussle

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Inter beat Juve to take control of Serie A title tussle

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Inter Milan took firm control of the Serie A title race by winning Sunday's highly-anticipated clash with Juventus 1-0 and moving four points clear of their closest rivals for the Scudetto.

Simone Inzaghi's side prevailed in a tense but eventful clash at the San Siro thanks to Federico Gatti's own goal eight minutes before half-time.

Home fans who packed the stands for the biggest match of the season roared in delight as leaders Inter put daylight between themselves and second-placed Juve with their sixth straight win in all competitions.

"It's a step in a long journey because there are lots of games to go and Juve won't give up, but it was a great night in front of a great crowd," said Inzaghi to DAZN.

"It's hard to find a weakness tonight.

.. we've won 18 matches from 22 which is great but we're only four points ahead of Juve. Napoli were much further ahead at this stage last season."

Inter also have a game in hand -- at home against Atalanta at the end of the month -- a big advantage just as they head into a run of tough fixtures featuring their Champions League last-16 tie with Atletico Madrid.

They also travelled to Riyadh last month to win the Italian Super Cup.

Juventus, who on Sunday suffered their second defeat of the season and their first since September, have no European distractions.

Serie A's two leading goalscorers Lautaro Martinez and Dusan Vlahovic were on the San Siro pitch but it was the unfortunate Gatti who provided the decisive touch.

