Inter-Bloc Confrontation Undermining Global Peace and Security - Chinese President

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The Cold War mentality, hegemonic ideas and the inter-bloc confrontation are undermining the global peace and security, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

"The facts have once again proved that the Cold War mentality is only undermining the foundations of the global peace, hegemonism and the policy of brutal force are only endangering the global peace, and the inter-bloc confrontation is only exacerbating security challenges of the 21st century," Xi said at the Asian Economic Forum, as quoted by the Central China Television.