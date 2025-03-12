Open Menu

Inter Cruise Into Champions League Quarters And Titanic Bayern Clash

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 09:30 AM

Inter cruise into Champions League quarters and titanic Bayern clash

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Inter Milan will face Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after seeing off Feyenoord 2-1 on Tuesday to complete a comfortable 4-1 aggregate victory.

A thumping early strike from Marcus Thuram and Hakan Calhanoglu's penalty at the San Siro gave Inter comfortable passage to the last eight, where the Italian champions will face a blockbuster clash with Bayern Munich.

Inter lead Serie A and there is talk in Italy that Simone Inzaghi's team have a chance at repeating the league, Italian Cup and Champions League treble won by Jose Mourinho 15 years ago.

"It's not about believing or not believing (in the treble), when you're at Inter you play every game to win. If you win every match you'll do great things," said Thuram.

Standing in Inter's way next month will be Bayern after they swept aside Bayer Leverkusen, who beat Inter during the league phase.

Inzaghi is hoping that he will have his first XI available for what will be the biggest matches of the season for Inter who are keen to go one better than 2023 when they lost the Champions League final to Manchester City.

"It will be a complicated match. They're solid and very well coached but we'll go for it just as we have against everyone, playing against other top teams," said Inzaghi.

"I hope we'll have everyone available for the tie... We brought on two players from the youth team near the end and I told them that they'll need to give us a hand because we're a bit short at the moment."

Feyenoord's deepest run in Europe's top club competition in decades ended with a whimper although the away side did briefly look like making a game of it when Jakub Moder rattled in a penalty three minutes before the break.

Inter could have easily won by more after missing a clutch of good chances, with Thuram drilling a great opportunity against the bar moments before being substituted to rapturous applause with 19 minutes remaining.

