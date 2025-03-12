Inter Cruise Into Champions League Quarters And Titanic Bayern Clash
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 09:30 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Inter Milan will face Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after seeing off Feyenoord 2-1 on Tuesday to complete a comfortable 4-1 aggregate victory.
A thumping early strike from Marcus Thuram and Hakan Calhanoglu's penalty at the San Siro gave Inter comfortable passage to the last eight, where the Italian champions will face a blockbuster clash with Bayern Munich.
Inter lead Serie A and there is talk in Italy that Simone Inzaghi's team have a chance at repeating the league, Italian Cup and Champions League treble won by Jose Mourinho 15 years ago.
"It's not about believing or not believing (in the treble), when you're at Inter you play every game to win. If you win every match you'll do great things," said Thuram.
Standing in Inter's way next month will be Bayern after they swept aside Bayer Leverkusen, who beat Inter during the league phase.
Inzaghi is hoping that he will have his first XI available for what will be the biggest matches of the season for Inter who are keen to go one better than 2023 when they lost the Champions League final to Manchester City.
"It will be a complicated match. They're solid and very well coached but we'll go for it just as we have against everyone, playing against other top teams," said Inzaghi.
"I hope we'll have everyone available for the tie... We brought on two players from the youth team near the end and I told them that they'll need to give us a hand because we're a bit short at the moment."
Feyenoord's deepest run in Europe's top club competition in decades ended with a whimper although the away side did briefly look like making a game of it when Jakub Moder rattled in a penalty three minutes before the break.
Inter could have easily won by more after missing a clutch of good chances, with Thuram drilling a great opportunity against the bar moments before being substituted to rapturous applause with 19 minutes remaining.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, Ramadan well-wishers
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan majlis Bar ..
EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territorial integrity
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Group
UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan greetings from Ajman Crown Prince
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Ramadan well-wishers
Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Economy, Finance and Industry explore joi ..
Man kills son, injures wife over domestic dispute
More Stories From World
-
Inter cruise into Champions League quarters and titanic Bayern clash2 minutes ago
-
Italian defence firm Leonardo to boost capacity amid geopolitical risks2 minutes ago
-
Portugal government loses no-confidence vote, possibly setting up new elections12 minutes ago
-
UK makes manslaughter arrest of ship captain over North Sea crash52 minutes ago
-
Swiatek surges into quarter-finals at rainy Indian Wells, Rune tops Tsitsipas1 hour ago
-
Outsider is Champion Hurdle Ace as favourites tumble8 hours ago
-
'Getting scary': US aid cuts undermine global fight against TB8 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results8 hours ago
-
Stock markets extend losses over US tariffs, recession fears8 hours ago
-
UN slams terrorist attack on train in Balochistan, urges early hostages' release8 hours ago
-
Holland says Yokohama ready for Saudis in Asian Champions League9 hours ago
-
Manchester United to leave Old Trafford for 100,000-seat stadium9 hours ago