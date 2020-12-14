UrduPoint.com
Inter-ethnic Fighting Leaves 24 Dead In Chad: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 08:39 PM

Inter-ethnic fighting leaves 24 dead in Chad: minister

Weekend fighting in Chad between ethnic groups over land rights has left 24 people dead, a minister said

N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Weekend fighting in Chad between ethnic groups over land rights has left 24 people dead, a minister said.

The fighting took place Saturday in Achiguek, in the semi-desert centre of the Sahel country, Ismael Mahamat Chaibo told state television.

Fighting often pits herders against farmers -- with farmers accusing the nomadic herders of ravaging their crops -- but this battle was a land dispute between farming communities, Chaibo said late Sunday.

He said the fighting claimed a total of 24 lives, and that the authorities had seized arms and equipment while arresting those involved.

The government has ordered the seizure of "all arms illegally held by civilians", government spokesman Cherif Mahamat Zene said in a statement.

Tensions between indigenous settled farmers and nomadic Arab herders in the former French colony have simmered for years, occasionally erupting into deadly clashes.

At least 22 people were killed in such a confrontation in southern Chad last month.

