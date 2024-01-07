Open Menu

Inter Go Five Points Clear After Frattesi Late Show

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Inter go five points clear after Frattesi late show

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Davide Frattesi put Inter Milan five points clear at the top of Serie A on Saturday with a last-gasp winner which gave his team a thrilling, and controversial, 2-1 victory over Verona.

Italy midfielder Frattesi rammed home the decisive strike on the rebound in the third minute of stoppage time of an incredible match at the San Siro which was full of late drama.

Simone Inzaghi's side were fortunate not to throw away the win when Thomas Henry, who earlier had netted Verona's equaliser, thumped a penalty off the post in the 10th minute of stoppage time.

A huge roar engulfed the stadium as Inter will be alone at the top of the table at the halfway mark of the season, with closest challengers Juventus at Salernitana on Sunday.

"It was a good shot and I followed the ball, I threw myself onto it and I was lucky it came to me," said Frattesi to DAZN.

"The most important wins are the ugly ones, these are the ones which help you challenge right to the end."

The wild celebrations in the stands came after a match which initially had looked like being straightforward for Inter after Lautaro Martinez poked home his 16th goal of the season in the 13th minute.

But that all changed once Henry pulled the away side level in the 74th minute from Ondrej Duda's cross, as Inter frantically tried to snatch a win.

Frattesi did just that after Lorenzo Montipo spilled Nicolo Barella's shot, the end of a wild passage of play in which Alessandro Bastoni also volleyed a stunning strike off the bar.

However Verona were livid that Frattesi's goal was not chalked off as Bastoni elbowed Duda in the face just before he fired off his volley which eventually led to the winner.

More Stories From World