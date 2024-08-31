Inter Hammer Atalanta To Take Charge In Serie A
Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Inter Milan thrashed Atalanta 4-0 on Friday to move provisionally top of Serie A, while Torino snatched a late 1-0 win at Venezia to continue their positive start to the campaign.
Italian champions Inter sent a message to any pretenders to their league crown with a dominating performance at a baking hot San Siro.
The hosts went in front in the third minute when the unfortunate Berat Djimsiti diverted Marcus Thuram's low cross past his own goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi before Nicolo Barella smashed home a stunning volley seven minutes later.
And Simone Inzaghi's side didn't let up until France forward Thuram completed another powerful individual display with strikes in the 47th and 56th minutes.
Federico Dimarco also had a close-range finish ruled out for a tight offside as Atalanta wilted in the face of Inter's attacking onslaught.
"We've only played three matches, it's not a message for anyone. We played very well against a very difficult team. We're happy," said Thuram to DAZN.
Friday's display will be a worry for Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini, whose team came into the season with high hopes after winning the Europa League last season, their first major trophy since 1963.
Gasperini was missing a host of players and had to deal with Teun Koopmeiners -- who eventually signed for Juventus on Wednesday -- and Ademola Lookman agitate for moves away from Bergamo.
"The first 10 minutes had a big impact on the morale of the team... I think our season will truly start after the international break," said Gasperini.
"Our new players have all arrived in recent weeks so the team still needs to be built."
Atalanta have also lost at Torino, who are level with Inter on seven points after Saul Coco's looping header in the 86th minute secured a dramatic win on the Venice Lagoon.
Juventus will retake top spot from Inter if they maintain their perfect start to the campaign by beating Roma on Sunday night.
On Saturday Napoli host Parma in high spirits after signing both Romelu Lukaku and Scott McTominay on consecutive days, wile AC Milan try to kick-start their campaign at Lazio.
