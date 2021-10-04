Inter-Korean Military Communication Lines Restored, North Answers Liaison Call - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Inter-Korean military communication lines are restored as of Monday morning and North Korea has answered a liaison phone call from the South, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reports.

The South Korean government has expressed hope for early resumption of inter-Korean talks following the restoration of communication lines, Yonhap said on Monday.

Earlier, Yonhap reported citing the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) that all communication channels between North and South Korea were going to be restored starting from 9:00 a.

m. on October 4 (00:00 GMT).

At the end of September, Kim Yo Jong, the deputy department director of the Workers' Party of Korea Central Committee and the North Korean leader's sister, said that Pyongyang was ready to declare the end of war with Seoul, bring back the Inter-Korean Liaison Office and hold a leaders' summit provided that bilateral relations are marked by respect and fairness.