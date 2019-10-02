UrduPoint.com
Inter-Korean Military Deal Not Breached By N. Korean Missile Launch - S. Korean Minister

Wed 02nd October 2019 | 08:49 PM

The recent launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea does not violate the inter-Korean military agreement signed on September 19, 2018, South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said on Wednesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The recent launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea does not violate the inter-Korean military agreement signed on September 19, 2018, South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said on Wednesday.

Earlier Wednesday, North Korea launched a ballistic missile that fell in Japan's exclusive economic zone, hours after announcing it would resume denuclearization talks with the United States.�

"The text of the military agreement does not include such a provision [on banning missile launches] ... However, it says that it is necessary to avoid activities that raise military tensions," the minister told the parliament, answering a question on whether the launch was carried out in violation of the military deal.

The missile was launched near the city of Wonsan on North Korea's eastern coast, according to the South Korean military.

It reached an altitude of 570 miles and fell 280 miles away from the launch point. Initial reports claimed two ballistic missiles were fired, but later information clarified that only one projectile took off and landed in two pieces. Whether the separation was planned or came as a result of a technical failure remains unclear.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula significantly improved last year after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's talks with South Korean leader Moon Jae-in and US President Trump. In June 2018, Kim and Trump reached an agreement, stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to promote the complete denuclearization of the peninsula in exchange for the freezing of US-South Korean military drills and potential removal of the US sanctions.

However, the negotiating process stalled this year as tensions escalated after Pyongyang's recent missile tests.

