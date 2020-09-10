UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inter-Libyan Talks Resume In Morocco

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:59 PM

Inter-Libyan talks resume in Morocco

Talks between war-torn Libya's rival administrations resumed in Morocco on Thursday after a one day break, a diplomatic source and AFP correspondent said

Bouznika, Morocco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ):Talks between war-torn Libya's rival administrations resumed in Morocco on Thursday after a one day break, a diplomatic source and AFP correspondent said.

Initial talks between five members of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and five from Libya's eastern parliament took place from Sunday to Tuesday, yielding a joint statement pointing to "important compromises", but without divulging details.

The negotiations, dubbed the "Libyan Dialogue" in the coastal town of Bouznika, south of Morocco's capital Rabat, resumed behind closed doors on Thursday, the AFP correspondent said.

Abdessalam al-Safraoui, head of the GNA team, said early this week that the dialogue was focusing on appointments at the top of Libya's key institutions.

The naming of the heads of Libya's central bank, its National Oil Corporation and the armed forces have been the main points of dispute, according to Libyan media.

Libya has endured almost a decade of violent chaos since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed veteran dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

The crisis worsened last year when military strongman Khalifa Haftar, who backs the eastern parliament and is supported by Egypt, the UAE and Russia, launched an offensive to seize Tripoli from the UN-recognised GNA.

Haftar was beaten back earlier this year by Turkish-backed GNA forces and fighting has now stalled around the Mediterranean city of Sirte, the gateway to Libya's eastern oil fields and export terminals.

On August 22, the rival administrations announced separately that they would cease all hostilities and hold nationwide elections, moves welcomed by the international community.

Morocco hosted talks in 2015 that led to the creation of the GNA.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Egypt UAE Oil Bank Tripoli Rabat Libya Morocco August Sunday 2015 Dictator Media All From Government Top

Recent Stories

UAE participates in the closed ministerial meeting ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Man ..

31 minutes ago

Houthi ballistic missiles, drones targeting Saudi ..

1 hour ago

Over Half of World's Tourist Destinations Easing C ..

25 minutes ago

Indian, Argentinian Foreign Ministries Held Online ..

25 minutes ago

Vaccine still possible this year, despite trial pa ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.