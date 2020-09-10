Inter-Libyan talks resume in Morocco

Talks between war-torn Libya's rival administrations resumed in Morocco on Thursday after a one day break, a diplomatic source and AFP correspondent said

Bouznika, Morocco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ):Talks between war-torn Libya's rival administrations resumed in Morocco on Thursday after a one day break, a diplomatic source and AFP correspondent said.

Initial talks between five members of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and five from Libya's eastern parliament took place from Sunday to Tuesday, yielding a joint statement pointing to "important compromises", but without divulging details.

The negotiations, dubbed the "Libyan Dialogue" in the coastal town of Bouznika, south of Morocco's capital Rabat, resumed behind closed doors on Thursday, the AFP correspondent said.

Abdessalam al-Safraoui, head of the GNA team, said early this week that the dialogue was focusing on appointments at the top of Libya's key institutions.

The naming of the heads of Libya's central bank, its National Oil Corporation and the armed forces have been the main points of dispute, according to Libyan media.

Libya has endured almost a decade of violent chaos since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed veteran dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

The crisis worsened last year when military strongman Khalifa Haftar, who backs the eastern parliament and is supported by Egypt, the UAE and Russia, launched an offensive to seize Tripoli from the UN-recognised GNA.

Haftar was beaten back earlier this year by Turkish-backed GNA forces and fighting has now stalled around the Mediterranean city of Sirte, the gateway to Libya's eastern oil fields and export terminals.

On August 22, the rival administrations announced separately that they would cease all hostilities and hold nationwide elections, moves welcomed by the international community.

Morocco hosted talks in 2015 that led to the creation of the GNA.