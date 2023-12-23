Open Menu

Inter Lose Stars Martinez And Dimarco To Thigh Strains

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Lautaro Martinez and Federico Dimarco will both miss Inter Milan's festive fixture with Lecce after picking up thigh strains, the Serie A leaders said on Friday.

Inter said that Serie A's leading goalscorer Martinez and Italy left-back Dimarco underwent tests on Friday which revealed left thigh strains suffered during Wednesday's Italian Cup defeat to Bologna.

Inter added that the condition of both players would be assessed over the next few days, ruling them out of Saturday's pre-Christmas clash at the San Siro.

Italian media report that the pair will be out of action until the new year, with another round of matches coming next weekend.

Martinez has been in sensational form since the start of the season, topping the Serie A scoring charts with 15 goals in 16 league matches.

He also netted twice as Inter qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League, where Simone Inzaghi's side will face Atletico Madrid.

The 26-year-old has helped power Inter four points clear at the top of Serie A alongside new strike partner Marcus Thuram, author of eight goals and 10 assists in all competitions since arriving from Borussia Moenchengladbach in the summer.

academy product Dimarco, 26, has blossomed into one of Europe's best full-backs under Inzaghi and is a fixture in a team which reached the Champions League final last season.

