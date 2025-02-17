Inter Milan denied Serie A top spot by rivals Juventus

(@FahadShabbir)

Turin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Juventus stopped Inter Milan from replacing Napoli at the top of Serie A on Sunday by beating their fierce rivals 1-0 and moving into Italy's Champions League positions.

Francisco Conceicao made sure that Napoli would stay two points ahead of reigning champions Inter by classily tucking home the winning goal 16 minutes before the end of an entertaining contest in Turin.

Portugal attacker Conceicao netted his fourth goal of the season in all competitions after brilliant work from Randal Kolo Muani to give Juve a third straight league win.

Juve are in fourth place, ahead on goal difference from Lazio who had done wasteful Inter a favour by holding Napoli to a 2-2 draw in Rome on Saturday.

But Napoli stay at the summit with Antonio Conte's team and Inter facing off in Naples in a fortnight, a match which could well be key to the destination of the Scudetto.

Juve now turn their attentions to Wednesday's return leg of a Champions League play-off with PSV Eindhoven, with Thiago Motta's side leading 2-1 following the first leg in Turin.

Sunday's match wasn't quite as exciting as the 4-4 draw at the San Siro in October but the scoreline didn't reflect the number of chances created by both teams, and in particular Inter.

Simone Inzaghi's side were left to rue a clutch of missed opportunities in the first half, with Lautaro Martinez wasting the clearest opening.

Argentina striker Martinez smashed over the bar from point-blank range 10 minutes before half-time after being perfectly set up by Denzel Dumfries.

Wing-back Dumfries was also at fault for Inter not leading at the break as he headed over Martinez's cross when completely unmarked in the 19th minute and just before the break smashed an effort off the post with Martinez waiting for a tap-in in the middle of the box.

Neither side created another decent chance before Conceicao, who also forced an excellent save from Yann Sommer in the first half, sent the home fans and Motta wild in celebration.

And Inter knew the game was up with substitute Marcus Thuram, who was playing against his brother Khephren while his father Lilian watched in stands, lashed over in the final moments.

Earlier Como pulled away from the Serie A relegation zone with a convincing 2-0 away win at Fiorentina.

Assane Diao and Nico Paz struck in each half to give Como a surprise success in Florence which snapped a three-match losing streak and moved them up to 13th.

Cesc Fabregas' team are five points above Parma, who sit just inside the relegation zone after losing 1-0 to Roma, after a deserved win at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Wealthy Como invested heavily in the winter transfer window in the hope of staying in Serie A and Diao netted his fourth goal in seven matches since arriving from Real Betis in January.

But Argentina international Paz has been the star of the show at Como and he sealed the win in the 66th minute with a rocket of a shot which took his league tally to six goals.

Alessandro Nesta began his second spell as Monza manager with a goalless draw with Lecce which did little to boost their survival hopes.

Monza recalled Italy icon Nesta on Monday after firing his replacement Salvatore Bocchetti but stay rock-bottom and seven points behind Empoli, who sit just outside the drop zone and were thumped 3-0 at Udinese.

