Inter Milan Denied Serie A Top Spot By Rivals Juventus
Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2025 | 12:30 PM
Turin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Juventus stopped Inter Milan from replacing Napoli at the top of Serie A on Sunday by beating their fierce rivals 1-0 and moving into Italy's Champions League positions.
Francisco Conceicao made sure that Napoli would stay two points ahead of Inter by crashing in the winning goal 16 minutes before the end of an entertaining contest in Turin.
Portugal attacker Conceicao netted his fourth goal of the season in all competitions after brilliant work from Randal Kolo Muani to give Juve a third straight league win.
Juve are in fourth place, ahead on goal difference from Lazio who had done wasteful Inter a favour by holding Napoli to a 2-2 draw in Rome on Saturday.
But Napoli stay at the summit with Antonio Conte's team and Inter facing off in Naples in a fortnight, a match which could well be key to the destination of the Scudetto.
Juve now turn their attentions to Wednesday's return leg of their Champions League play-off with PSV Eindhoven, with Thiago Motta's side leading the tie 2-1 following the first leg in Turin.
td/dmc
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB
Recent Stories
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October-December period
UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025
Raducanu advances to second round after dominant debut at Dubai Duty Free Tennis ..
UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostage release
UAE first Asian country to host FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour
EDGE unveils its most advanced line-up of all-domain defence & tech solutions at ..
Saif bin Zayed meets Libyan Interior Minister in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defence in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets Egyptian Interior Minister in Tunisia
More Stories From World
-
Russians risk reprisals to visit Navalny grave on death anniversary5 minutes ago
-
Rodgers urges Celtic to be bold against Bayern5 minutes ago
-
Inter Milan denied Serie A top spot by rivals Juventus5 minutes ago
-
Most Asian markets start week on positive note15 minutes ago
-
China begins construction of new aeroengine test facility15 minutes ago
-
New insect species found in south China urban wetland15 minutes ago
-
Families yearn for an end to PKK-Turkey war25 minutes ago
-
'Incredible story' as Bentaleb scores on return from heart attack25 minutes ago
-
Death toll from gold mine collapse in western Mali rises to 5025 minutes ago
-
Taliban delegation visits Japan in rare trip outside region35 minutes ago
-
'Grannies Against The Right' hit German streets ahead of election35 minutes ago
-
Avalanche kills three in W. Afghanistan35 minutes ago