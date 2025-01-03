Open Menu

Inter Milan Secures First Qualifying Spot For Italian Super Cup Final

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Inter Milan secured the first qualifying spot for the Italian Super Cup final by defeating Atalanta 2-0 at Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh, as part of the tournament's semi-final round.

Inter Milan netted their first goal in the 49th minute of the second half by Denzel Dumfries, who then scored the second goal for his team in the 61st minute, securing their place in the final match.

The second side will be defined by a notable and highly anticipated match between AC Milan and Juventus, with the final match set for next Monday.

