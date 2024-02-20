Open Menu

Inter Milan To Take On Atletico Madrid In UEFA Champions League

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Inter Milan to take on Atletico Madrid in UEFA Champions League

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Italian Serie A side Inter Milan will take on Spanish La Liga club Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg match on Tuesday.

Last season's runners-up Inter can reach the 300-goal threshold in the Champions League if they score twice in the match.

"Atletico are a fantastic team, and they have been playing at a high level for several years," said Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi, adding: "It will be a great pleasure to see Diego Simeone again. He was a fantastic team-mate, and I always knew he would make a great coach."

Atletico manager Diego Simeone will experience his 100th Champions League game as a coach against Inter Milan, where he spent two years as a midfielder, before hanging his boots.

"It will be a very difficult tie. Inter are extraordinary at the moment.

I like how they play. Last year, they went on a great journey in this competition. I still have wonderful memories of my time in Milan," said Simeone about Nerazzurri.

Inter Milan's Kristjan Asllani, Lautaro Martinez, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss the next match if they receive a yellow card in the first leg.

Samuel Lino is the only player in the Atletico squad in danger of missing the next match if he receives a yellow card.

The first and only previous European club football encounter between the two sides was in the 2010 UEFA Super Cup, when UEFA Europa League winners Atletico beat European champions Inter 2-0 at the Stade Louis II in Monaco on Aug. 27, 2010.

- Champions League Round of 16 first-leg fixtures

Tuesday:

Inter (Italy) - Atletico Madrid (Spain)

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) - Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Related Topics

Football Germany Milan Monaco Eindhoven Spain Italy Netherlands Atletico Madrid Coach Inter Milan Borussia

Recent Stories

Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota i ..

Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota in BS programs

3 minutes ago
 IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification chall ..

IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification challenged before IHC

18 minutes ago
 SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal ..

SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt

2 hours ago
 Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committee ..

Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..

2 hours ago
 Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 ..

Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made ..

Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..

15 hours ago
 Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Q ..

Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutiv ..

15 hours ago
 Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss

Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss

15 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered

Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered

15 hours ago
 Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP

Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP

15 hours ago

More Stories From World