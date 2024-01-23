Inter Milan win Italian Super Cup

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Inter Milan beat 10-men Napoli 1-0 to win their third consecutive Italian Super Cup (Supercoppa Italiana) in Saudi Arabia on Monday evening.

Following Benjamin Pavard's low cross near the six-yard box, Inter's Argentine star Lautaro Martinez scored the winning goal in the 91st minute to bring the trophy to his team.

On the hour mark, Napoli were down to 10 men at Riyadh's Al-Awwal Park as Giovanni Simeone was sent off after a foul. He had previously been booked.

Simone Inzaghi's men thus won their eighth Super Cup in the tournament history.

Juventus are the record holders with nine wins.