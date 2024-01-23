Open Menu

Inter Milan Win Italian Super Cup

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Inter Milan win Italian Super Cup

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Inter Milan beat 10-men Napoli 1-0 to win their third consecutive Italian Super Cup (Supercoppa Italiana) in Saudi Arabia on Monday evening.

Following Benjamin Pavard's low cross near the six-yard box, Inter's Argentine star Lautaro Martinez scored the winning goal in the 91st minute to bring the trophy to his team.

On the hour mark, Napoli were down to 10 men at Riyadh's Al-Awwal Park as Giovanni Simeone was sent off after a foul. He had previously been booked.

Simone Inzaghi's men thus won their eighth Super Cup in the tournament history.

Juventus are the record holders with nine wins.

Related Topics

Riyadh Saudi Arabia Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan ..

Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan 29: Solangi

24 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s soci ..

Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..

13 hours ago
 Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrill ..

Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase

14 hours ago
 Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

14 hours ago
LG representative delegation call on CM KP

LG representative delegation call on CM KP

14 hours ago
 Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts dra ..

Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts drag on

14 hours ago
 Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris cou ..

Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris couture

14 hours ago
 Special persons need support to contribute in coun ..

Special persons need support to contribute in country's development: VC

14 hours ago
 Wall Street smashes records as tech earnings boost ..

Wall Street smashes records as tech earnings boost confidence

14 hours ago
 UoT's IBLC to host national seminar

UoT's IBLC to host national seminar

15 hours ago

More Stories From World