Inter-Parliamentary Conference On Countering Terrorism To Be Held In Istanbul

Sat 12th October 2019 | 10:10 AM

Inter-Parliamentary Conference on Countering Terrorism to Be Held in Istanbul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) The 3rd Conference of Speakers of the Parliaments on counter-terrorism and strengthening regional cooperation will take place in the largest Turkish city of Istanbul on Saturday.

The speakers of the parliaments of Afghanistan, China, Iran, Pakistan, Russia and Turkey will participate in the event.

Russia will be represented by parliamentary speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

The agenda of the conference includes establishing a consolidated approach to fight against terrorism and harmonization of legislation on this matter. The parties will also address strengthening the regional cooperation.

The second conference of the speakers of the parliaments on counter-terrorism was held on December 8, 2018.

