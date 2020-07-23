MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The Inter-Parliamentary Union has postponed the international meeting of parliament speakers to 2021 and the event will be held in Vienna, Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the upper house of the Russian parliament, said on Thursday.

"As for the world meeting of parliamentary speakers, which traditionally takes place every five years through the Inter-Parliamentary Union, it was expected to take place this year in Vienna. I have received an invitation and planned to take part in it. But after analyzing the situation in the world with the pandemic, the Inter-Parliamentary Union decided to postpone it to the next year. The meeting is planned to be held in Vienna again," Matviyenko said at a briefing.

According to the official, this year, a video conference involving experts will be held instead of the meeting of parliament speakers.