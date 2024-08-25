Inter See Off Lecce As AC Milan Crash At Promoted Parma
Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Inter Milan got their Serie A title defence up and running on Saturday with a straightforward 2-0 home win over Lecce, while rivals AC Milan crashed to a 2-1 defeat at promoted Parma.
Matteo Darmian nodded Inter ahead in the fifth minute before Hakan Calhanoglu made sure that the majority of the around 70,000 fans at the San Siro went home happy with his 70th-minute penalty.
Simone Inzaghi's team are level with three other teams on four points, including Parma and Genoa who were 1-0 winners at Monza, after their first two matches of the new campaign.
"Winning is hard but staying up there is even harder. We had to bounce back after drawing at Genoa and we managed to do that," said Darmian to Sky Sport.
"Our secret is who we have in the squad. At Inter there is a lot of competition and that internal competition is good for everyone."
Inter were far from their thrilling best but didn't need to be against sorry Lecce who are pointless, have conceded six and are yet to score after two fiendish opening fixtures against the champions and Atalanta.
Without injured captain and star striker Lautaro Martinez, Mehdi Taremi made his first start for Inter since signing last month after being released by Porto.
The Iran forward had a hand in Darmian's opener, getting a slight touch on a cross and diverting the ball to the Italy defender who made no mistake with an angled header.
Taremi also had claims for a penalty waved away shortly after the break following a clash with Kialonda Gaspar in a bit of penalty box chaos, which led to Marcus Thuram having a close-range shot saved by Wladimiro Falcone.
It was Thuram who earned Calhanoglu the chance to seal the points from the spot when as he challenged for a cross Gaspar bundled over the France forward, and Turkey midfielder Calhanoglu confidently stroked home.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From World
-
Pope Francis condemns Ukraine ban on Russia-linked Orthodox Church4 minutes ago
-
Pope calls for more help for mpox victims24 minutes ago
-
Ten dead in northern Ethiopia landslide: state media44 minutes ago
-
England's Wood out of last two Tests against Sri Lanka1 hour ago
-
Air France says suspending Tel Aviv, Beirut flights at least until Monday1 hour ago
-
Pakistan debuts in major US ice hockey tournament, defeats Brazil after two losses2 hours ago
-
Bangladesh metro back on track after protest closure2 hours ago
-
French teen Lanier takes Japan Open badminton title2 hours ago
-
Djokovic calls for 'clear protocols' in wake of Sinner doping case3 hours ago
-
Thirteen dead after migrant boat sinks off Yemen: UN agency3 hours ago
-
Venezuela opposition candidate issued summons over vote dispute5 hours ago
-
Floods ease in Bangladesh but 300,000 still in shelters5 hours ago