Inter Seeking Milan Derby Serie A Title Delight
Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Inter Milan can secure their 20th Serie A title on Monday by piling on more humiliation on AC Milan in one of the most hotly-anticipated city derbies in years.
Milan derbies are always big events as two of Europe's grand old clubs do battle in one of the world's most recognisable and atmospheric stadiums.
But Monday night's clash has even more at stake than usual as Inter can ram their superiority down Milan's throats by claiming both local bragging rights and the Scudetto with five matches of the season to spare.
Regardless of what happens Inter should beat Milan to a 20th league crown as they have a near unassailable 14-point lead over their city rivals.
But a sixth straight derby victory would further highlight the football power shift in Italy's economic capital, where two teams who have been crowned European champions a combined 10 times are locked on 19 Serie A titles.
It would also be sweet revenge for Milan beating Inter to the 2022 Scudetto on the final day, when many observers agreed Simone Inzaghi had thrown away the chance to claim his first league title as a coach.
Inzaghi had been labelled a cup manager throughout his career.
