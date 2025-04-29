Inter Slump Puts Season At Risk Ahead Of Daunting Barca Trip
Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2025 | 01:30 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Inter Milan head into the Champions League semi-finals at risk of finishing the season empty-handed after a late-season slump killed their treble hopes and has left them wondering where the next win will come from.
Wednesday's daunting clash at Barcelona could hardly have come at a worst time for Inter who, since reaching the last four, have lost three games on the bounce without scoring a goal.
Those three defeats handed Napoli a three-point lead at the top of Serie A with four matches remaining and left Inter out of the Italian Cup after a dismal 3-0 derby defeat at the hands of AC Milan last week.
Simone Inzaghi's team look tired and bereft of ideas up front. Sunday's 1-0 home loss to Roma was played in front of a soporific San Siro crowd which couldn't have been more different to the raucous atmosphere which accompanied their thrilling passage past Bayern Munich a fortnight ago.
"We deserved more and created situations from which we failed to get anything, largely because we lacked sharpness," said Inzaghi on Sunday.
