Inter-species lockdown meet-up at Japan aquarium

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :A Japanese aquarium has come up with a wild idea to entertain the public during its temporary closure due to the coronavirus outbreak -- introducing sea animals to each other and sharing the results online.

A group of eight penguins at Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise near Tokyo regularly waddle around inside the aquarium and now they have a new stop -- a tank of seals they had never met before.

"They're not actively trying to get to know each other, but I'm sure they're interested in each other," aquarium spokesman Naoya Goto told.

"They're both really cute, so we decided to let them see each other, film it and share it on social media," he said.

Museums, zoos and aquariums remain closed as a nationwide state of emergency is in place in Japan until the end of May.