Inter sweep past Monza to go five points clear

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Inter Milan moved five points clear at the top of Serie A on Saturday after cruising to a 5-1 win at Monza, while last-gasp drama gave Napoli a 2-1 win over Salernitana.

Doubles from Hakan Calhanoglu and Lautaro Martinez and a late strike from Marcus Thuram extended Inter's advantage on Juventus, who host Sassuolo on Tuesday night.

Inter now head to the revamped, four-team Italian Super Cup in Riyadh, where they begin a tough run of fixtures against Lazio on Thursday.

A trip to high-flying Fiorentina will follow at the end of the month before a showdown with Juve at the San Siro, by which time their closest rivals could be top of the pile due to having a game in hand.

Inter don't play what would have been next weekend's home clash with Atalanta until the end of February due to their Super Cup commitments.

However if they continue to play as they did in a blistering display on Saturday they should have little to fear from any opposition.

Calhanoglu put Inter ahead from the penalty spot in the 12th minute after Roberto Gagliardini handled Martinez's header, and the away side were two in front moments later.

A great team move swept Inter from one end of the pitch to the other and ended with Martinez prodding home from close range.

Monza's Matteo Pessina then had a header ruled out for the tightest of offsides in the 29th minute, and Calhanoglu made sure of the points on the hour mark when he stroked home Thuram's neat lay-off.

Pessina did get his goal from the spot nine minutes later but by then the damage was done.

With six minutes remaining Martinez scored from the spot to take his league tally to 18 for the season and four minutes later Thuram capped a perfect evening with a fine individual strike.