Open Menu

Inter Sweep Past Monza To Go Five Points Clear

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Inter sweep past Monza to go five points clear

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Inter Milan moved five points clear at the top of Serie A on Saturday after cruising to a 5-1 win at Monza, while last-gasp drama gave Napoli a 2-1 win over Salernitana.

Doubles from Hakan Calhanoglu and Lautaro Martinez and a late strike from Marcus Thuram extended Inter's advantage on Juventus, who host Sassuolo on Tuesday night.

Inter now head to the revamped, four-team Italian Super Cup in Riyadh, where they begin a tough run of fixtures against Lazio on Thursday.

A trip to high-flying Fiorentina will follow at the end of the month before a showdown with Juve at the San Siro, by which time their closest rivals could be top of the pile due to having a game in hand.

Inter don't play what would have been next weekend's home clash with Atalanta until the end of February due to their Super Cup commitments.

However if they continue to play as they did in a blistering display on Saturday they should have little to fear from any opposition.

Calhanoglu put Inter ahead from the penalty spot in the 12th minute after Roberto Gagliardini handled Martinez's header, and the away side were two in front moments later.

A great team move swept Inter from one end of the pitch to the other and ended with Martinez prodding home from close range.

Monza's Matteo Pessina then had a header ruled out for the tightest of offsides in the 29th minute, and Calhanoglu made sure of the points on the hour mark when he stroked home Thuram's neat lay-off.

Pessina did get his goal from the spot nine minutes later but by then the damage was done.

With six minutes remaining Martinez scored from the spot to take his league tally to 18 for the season and four minutes later Thuram capped a perfect evening with a fine individual strike.

Related Topics

Riyadh Fine San February From Top Juventus Inter Milan Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

3 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

12 hours ago
 Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation ..

Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle

12 hours ago
 DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Ar ..

DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan

12 hours ago
 CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt ..

CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery

12 hours ago
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate o ..

59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..

12 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners ..

IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..

12 hours ago
 Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

12 hours ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..

12 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday

12 hours ago
 Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportatio ..

Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP

12 hours ago

More Stories From World