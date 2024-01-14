Inter Sweep Past Monza To Go Five Points Clear
Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2024 | 11:30 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Inter Milan moved five points clear at the top of Serie A on Saturday after cruising to a 5-1 win at Monza, while last-gasp drama gave Napoli a 2-1 win over Salernitana.
Doubles from Hakan Calhanoglu and Lautaro Martinez and a late strike from Marcus Thuram extended Inter's advantage on Juventus, who host Sassuolo on Tuesday night.
Inter now head to the revamped, four-team Italian Super Cup in Riyadh, where they begin a tough run of fixtures against Lazio on Thursday.
A trip to high-flying Fiorentina will follow at the end of the month before a showdown with Juve at the San Siro, by which time their closest rivals could be top of the pile due to having a game in hand.
Inter don't play what would have been next weekend's home clash with Atalanta until the end of February due to their Super Cup commitments.
However if they continue to play as they did in a blistering display on Saturday they should have little to fear from any opposition.
Calhanoglu put Inter ahead from the penalty spot in the 12th minute after Roberto Gagliardini handled Martinez's header, and the away side were two in front moments later.
A great team move swept Inter from one end of the pitch to the other and ended with Martinez prodding home from close range.
Monza's Matteo Pessina then had a header ruled out for the tightest of offsides in the 29th minute, and Calhanoglu made sure of the points on the hour mark when he stroked home Thuram's neat lay-off.
Pessina did get his goal from the spot nine minutes later but by then the damage was done.
With six minutes remaining Martinez scored from the spot to take his league tally to 18 for the season and four minutes later Thuram capped a perfect evening with a fine individual strike.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..
IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..
Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday
Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP
More Stories From World
-
Pak envoy visits China-Pakistan Economic, Cultural Exchange Center in Chengdu2 minutes ago
-
Celtics rout Rockets in Udoka's NBA return to Boston2 minutes ago
-
Chiefs down Dolphins, Stroud guides Texans past Browns in NFL playoff openers2 minutes ago
-
Caretaker PM to participate in WEF meeting in Davos22 minutes ago
-
First batch of Pakistani dried chilies arrives in China22 minutes ago
-
British supermodel Kate Moss turns 5052 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table1 hour ago
-
Pioneering AI artist says the technology is ultimately 'limiting'2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - collated2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 hours ago
-
Djokovic bids for Grand Slam history as Australian Open gets underway2 hours ago
-
Assist 'was meant to be', says Sancho after Dortmund return2 hours ago