UrduPoint.com

Inter-Tribal Conflict In Sudan Kills Over 20 People - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2022 | 03:10 AM

Inter-Tribal Conflict in Sudan Kills Over 20 People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) Twenty-one people have died in bloody tribal clashes in the Sudanese southeastern state of Blue Nile, the Sudan Tribune news portal reported on Friday, citing a representative of one of the tribes.

According to the report, the clashes occurred between the Hausa people and the Angassana people.

Omran Yahi, the representative of the Hausa people, told the portal that 21 people have died.

The media also cited the Sudanese Humanitarian Aid Commission as saying that 23 people were injured during clashes and more than 4,000 fled their homes.

The clashes between tribes broke out in the Blue Nile in July over land disputes. On July 23, Sudanese Health Minister Gamal Nasser al-Sayed told Sputnik that the inter-tribal conflicts forced 140,000 people to flee their homes.

Related Topics

Injured Died Sudan July Media

Recent Stories

Germany Faces Social Unrest Unless Energy Price Sh ..

Germany Faces Social Unrest Unless Energy Price Shocks End - Trade Union

3 hours ago
 IAEA Chief Expects to Present Report on ZNPP Early ..

IAEA Chief Expects to Present Report on ZNPP Early Next Week

3 hours ago
 'Man of the hole' dies, last known survivor of Ama ..

'Man of the hole' dies, last known survivor of Amazon tribe

3 hours ago
 India's Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea se ..

India's Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea seeking probe into alleged exodu ..

3 hours ago
 Attack on Argentine Vice President Qualified as At ..

Attack on Argentine Vice President Qualified as Attempted Aggravated Murder - Re ..

3 hours ago
 'No Superman' Vettel speaks out on his F1 mental h ..

'No Superman' Vettel speaks out on his F1 mental health struggles

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.