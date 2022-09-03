Inter-Tribal Conflict in Sudan Kills Over 20 People - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) Twenty-one people have died in bloody tribal clashes in the Sudanese southeastern state of Blue Nile, the Sudan Tribune news portal reported on Friday, citing a representative of one of the tribes.

According to the report, the clashes occurred between the Hausa people and the Angassana people.

Omran Yahi, the representative of the Hausa people, told the portal that 21 people have died.

The media also cited the Sudanese Humanitarian Aid Commission as saying that 23 people were injured during clashes and more than 4,000 fled their homes.

The clashes between tribes broke out in the Blue Nile in July over land disputes. On July 23, Sudanese Health Minister Gamal Nasser al-Sayed told Sputnik that the inter-tribal conflicts forced 140,000 people to flee their homes.