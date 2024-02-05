Inter win title clash with Juve to move four points clear

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Inter Milan won Sunday's highly-anticipated Serie A title clash with Juventus 1-0 to move four points clear of their closest rivals for the Scudetto.

Simone Inzaghi's side prevailed in a tense clash at the San Siro thanks to Federico Gatti's own goal eight minutes before half-time.

Home fans who packed the stands for the biggest match of the season roared in delight as Inter put daylight between themselves and Juve with their sixth straight win in all competitions.

Inter also have a game in hand -- at home against Atalanta at the end of the month -- giving Inter a big advantage just as they head into a run of tough fixtures featuring their Champions League last-16 tie with Atletico Madrid.

They also travelled to Riyadh last month to win the Italian Super Cup.

Juventus have no cup or European distractions.

Serie A's two leading goalscorers Lautaro Martinez and Dusan Vlahovic were on the San Siro pitch but it was the unfortunate Gatti who provided the decisive touch.