Inter Win Title Clash With Juve To Move Four Points Clear
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Inter Milan won Sunday's highly-anticipated Serie A title clash with Juventus 1-0 to move four points clear of their closest rivals for the Scudetto.
Simone Inzaghi's side prevailed in a tense clash at the San Siro thanks to Federico Gatti's own goal eight minutes before half-time.
Home fans who packed the stands for the biggest match of the season roared in delight as Inter put daylight between themselves and Juve with their sixth straight win in all competitions.
Inter also have a game in hand -- at home against Atalanta at the end of the month -- giving Inter a big advantage just as they head into a run of tough fixtures featuring their Champions League last-16 tie with Atletico Madrid.
They also travelled to Riyadh last month to win the Italian Super Cup.
Juventus have no cup or European distractions.
Serie A's two leading goalscorers Lautaro Martinez and Dusan Vlahovic were on the San Siro pitch but it was the unfortunate Gatti who provided the decisive touch.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
More Stories From World
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated25 seconds ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table31 seconds ago
-
Tokyo shares open higher after US rallies37 seconds ago
-
Police and protesters clash after Senegal election postponed10 minutes ago
-
New York to host 2026 World Cup final10 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - collated10 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table10 minutes ago
-
At least 99 dead in Chile wildfires10 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to standby Kashmiris until they exercise right to self-determination: Amb. Munir Akram21 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated31 minutes ago
-
Police and protesters clash after Senegal election postponed7 hours ago