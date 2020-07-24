Intercepted Iranian Plane Landed in Tehran - Airport

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The Mahan Air plane, which was intercepted by foreign fighter jets over Syria en route to Beirut, has returned to Tehran, the live flight information of the Imam Khomeini International Airport says.

On Thursday, media reported that several people had been injured when the Iranian passenger plane tried to avoid a collision with two fighters that intercepted it.

Initially, it was reported that the jets belonged to the Israeli Air Force, but later Iranian media said that these were US fighters.

According to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi, Tehran will take relevant measures after studying details of the incident.