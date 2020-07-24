UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Intercepted Iranian Plane Obeyed Air Traffic Rules When Endangered By US Jet - Air Company

Faizan Hashmi 23 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

Intercepted Iranian Plane Obeyed Air Traffic Rules When Endangered by US Jet - Air Company

Iran's Mahan Air passenger airplane that was intercepted by a US fighter jet while carrying out a flight in full compliance with international air navigation rules on an established route, the carrier said in a statement on Friday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Iran's Mahan Air passenger airplane that was intercepted by a US fighter jet while carrying out a flight in full compliance with international air navigation rules on an established route, the carrier said in a statement on Friday.

Late on Thursday, a US F-15 fighter jet intercepted the Mahan Air flight, en route from Iran's Tehran to Lebanon's Beirut, above an area in Syria that accommodates US troops. The US Central Command said that it was to ensure the safety of the Syrian-based US bases.

"Since flights on this route have been conducted as scheduled for more than 10 years, the company has performed flights with adherence to relevant rules and regulations. Therefore, this event can be considered yet another example of non-compliance with law by the incumbent US government," Mahan Air's statement read.

According to the statement, the plane was approached by two US jets at a time when passengers were already allowed to unbuckle their seat belts. The company said many of them sustained injures when the captain had to abruptly lower altitude after receiving an alert warning of a possible collision.

The plane ended up landing in Beirut, where it refueled and let passengers disembark, and then returned to Tehran.

The US Central Command has claimed that its fighter jet conducted the maneuver at a safe distance of some 3,300 feet in line with international standards after identifying the aircraft as a passenger carrier.

Iran has lodged a complaint about the incident with the International Civil Aviation Organization and requested more detail from the government of Syria.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Company Alert Tehran Beirut Lebanon Event From Government

Recent Stories

UAE underlines need to balance health and economic ..

1 hour ago

Aldar opens Soul Beach at Mamsha Al Saadiyat

2 hours ago

Iranian-Afghan Joint Committee Convenes to Discuss ..

2 minutes ago

Moldovan President to Meet With Breakaway Transnis ..

2 minutes ago

FIA submits report in Supreme Court regarding fore ..

2 minutes ago

UN Refugee Agency Urges Poland to Provide Access f ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.