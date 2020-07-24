Intercepted Iranian Plane Obeyed Air Traffic Rules When Endangered by US Jet - Air Company

Iran's Mahan Air passenger airplane that was intercepted by a US fighter jet while carrying out a flight in full compliance with international air navigation rules on an established route, the carrier said in a statement on Friday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Iran's Mahan Air passenger airplane that was intercepted by a US fighter jet while carrying out a flight in full compliance with international air navigation rules on an established route, the carrier said in a statement on Friday.

Late on Thursday, a US F-15 fighter jet intercepted the Mahan Air flight, en route from Iran's Tehran to Lebanon's Beirut, above an area in Syria that accommodates US troops. The US Central Command said that it was to ensure the safety of the Syrian-based US bases.

"Since flights on this route have been conducted as scheduled for more than 10 years, the company has performed flights with adherence to relevant rules and regulations. Therefore, this event can be considered yet another example of non-compliance with law by the incumbent US government," Mahan Air's statement read.

According to the statement, the plane was approached by two US jets at a time when passengers were already allowed to unbuckle their seat belts. The company said many of them sustained injures when the captain had to abruptly lower altitude after receiving an alert warning of a possible collision.

The plane ended up landing in Beirut, where it refueled and let passengers disembark, and then returned to Tehran.

The US Central Command has claimed that its fighter jet conducted the maneuver at a safe distance of some 3,300 feet in line with international standards after identifying the aircraft as a passenger carrier.

Iran has lodged a complaint about the incident with the International Civil Aviation Organization and requested more detail from the government of Syria.