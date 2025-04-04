Intercommunal Violence Kills Dozens In Central Nigeria
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2025 | 02:00 PM
Jos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) A fresh bout of suspected intercommunal violence in Nigeria's north-central Plateau state earlier this week has killed more than 40 people, officials told AFP on Friday.
Attackers struck multiple villages Wednesday in the religiously and ethnically mixed state, where land disputes between Muslim Fulani herders and mostly Christian farmers often descend into deadly violence.
As of Friday morning, Bokkos local government official Farmasum Fuddang said 48 bodies had been recovered, sharply revising the reported toll of 10.
"Yesterday alone we made a mass burial of more than 30 people," Fuddang said.
A Red Cross official said that the toll "surpassed 40, mostly women and children."
Though millions of Nigerians of different backgrounds live side by side, intercommunal violence often flares in the Plateau state.
Even urban centres, where Muslims and Christians live side by side, have seen violence sparked by smaller disputes devolve into massacres along community lines.
Maren Jushua, a resident of Manguna, said that unidentified attackers on Wednesday stormed his village with guns.
"I and my other brothers managed to hide ourselves inside a small building behind our house. After they had gone, we came out to discover four people were killed," he told AFP.
John Mathew, of nearby Daffo, said that "the number of casualties would be more than 20".
Fuddang told reporters Thursday that the violence was the result of "ethnic and religious cleansing" by attackers "speaking the Fulani dialect".
