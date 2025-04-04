Open Menu

Intercommunal Violence Kills Dozens In Central Nigeria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Intercommunal violence kills dozens in central Nigeria

Jos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) A fresh bout of suspected intercommunal violence in Nigeria's north-central Plateau state earlier this week has killed more than 40 people, officials told AFP on Friday.

Attackers struck multiple villages Wednesday in the religiously and ethnically mixed state, where land disputes between Fulani herders and mostly farmers are known to descend into deadly violence.

As of Friday morning, Bokkos local government official Farmasum Fuddang said 48 bodies had been recovered, sharply revising the earlier reported toll of 10.

"Yesterday alone we made a mass burial of more than 30 people," Fuddang said.

A Red Cross official said that the toll "surpassed 40, mostly women and children".

Recent Stories

SBA drives global visibility for Arabic publishing ..

SBA drives global visibility for Arabic publishing through Bologna Children’s ..

16 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group appoints Mar Construction, Dar Al H ..

AD Ports Group appoints Mar Construction, Dar Al Handasah for major modernisatio ..

31 minutes ago
 Ministry of Justice: Seven companies sanctioned by ..

Ministry of Justice: Seven companies sanctioned by US over Sudan do not own vali ..

31 minutes ago
 Dana Gas, Crescent Petroleum reach 500 MMboe cumul ..

Dana Gas, Crescent Petroleum reach 500 MMboe cumulative production from Khor Mor ..

46 minutes ago
 Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses borde ..

Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses border crossings

2 hours ago
 Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on ..

Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on imports of US vehicles

2 hours ago
PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at ..

PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at Lahore Qalandars’ nets after ..

2 hours ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural Healthy Longevity Innovation ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi University surpasses 4,000 research publ ..

Abu Dhabi University surpasses 4,000 research publications in International Scop ..

4 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Monday

AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Monday

4 hours ago
 WALEE launches a 75 million-user streaming network ..

WALEE launches a 75 million-user streaming network for HBL PSL X — the largest ..

4 hours ago
 Cultural Foundation organises exhibition of contem ..

Cultural Foundation organises exhibition of contemporary Malaysian art on April ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World