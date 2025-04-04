Intercommunal violence kills dozens in central Nigeria

(@FahadShabbir)

Jos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) A fresh bout of suspected intercommunal violence in Nigeria's north-central Plateau state earlier this week has killed more than 40 people, officials told AFP on Friday.

Attackers struck multiple villages Wednesday in the religiously and ethnically mixed state, where land disputes between Fulani herders and mostly farmers are known to descend into deadly violence.

As of Friday morning, Bokkos local government official Farmasum Fuddang said 48 bodies had been recovered, sharply revising the earlier reported toll of 10.

"Yesterday alone we made a mass burial of more than 30 people," Fuddang said.

A Red Cross official said that the toll "surpassed 40, mostly women and children".