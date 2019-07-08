(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The deadly accident involving Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) aircraft at Sheremetyevo airport in early May did not affect the interest of both foreign and domestic companies in the plane, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told Sputnik.

The Aeroflot-operated SSJ100, bound for the northwestern Russian city of Murmansk, caught fire upon making an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport following on-board electronics failure that it experienced less than 30 minutes after take-off on May 5. The accident left 41 out of the 78 people on board killed. The pilots' inexperience as well as aircraft malfunction and weather conditions have been put forward as possible causes of the tragedy.

"No. From the point of view of foreign customers, as well as the Russian ones, which we originally relied on, everyone still has both the need and the desire to buy airplanes. But the Superjet is in a very narrow niche, and this is the main problem. However, I would not criticize managers for the decision that was made in the early 2000s about developing an aircraft in this particular niche," the minister said when asked whether the accident in Sheremetyevo had an impact on potential customers.

According to the minister, one must first create something smaller in order to build up expertise and to make medium and short-range aircraft.

"Today, we are confidently mastering the MC-21 with skills we have obtained," he said.

There are some issues that simply could not be foreseen, Manturov added.

"Who, for example, would have thought that demand for the business version of Superjet would be comparable to the one in commercial segment? If the people who were initially developing it took this into account, it would be a good hedge for us. And today we have to reformat the plane into a business jet, making additional tanks, a folding ladder, interiors, showers, winglets, etc. If this version was designed early on, it would take less effort," the minister explained.

The SSJ100 is a twin-engine plane that can carry up to 98 passengers and fly at a distance of up to 2,470 miles. The jet made its maiden flight in May 2008.

The MC-21 is a twin-engine mid-range airliner. The MC-21's maiden flight took place on May 28, 2017.