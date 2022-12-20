Interest Toward Decarbonization Reduced in Most Countries in 2022 - Gazprom

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The events of 2022 have confirmed the importance of fossil fuels for the global economy, and the interest toward decarbonization has declined in most countries, Gazprom said on Tuesday.

"In general, the events of 2022 have confirmed the high importance of fossil fuels for the global economy.

In particular, there is an increase in demand for coal and petroleum products. In most countries, the focus on decarbonization has been put on the back burner. Energy security and the availability of energy resources have once again become a priority," Gazprom said on Telegram.