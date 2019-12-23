UrduPoint.com
Interests Of Moscow, Taliban Overlap Only In Fight Against IS - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 07:31 PM

Interests of Moscow, Taliban Overlap Only in Fight Against IS - Russian Foreign Ministry

The interests of Russia and the Taliban radical movement coincide only when it comes to the fight against the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia), Dmitry Kabaev, the deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) The interests of Russia and the Taliban radical movement coincide only when it comes to the fight against the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia), Dmitry Kabaev, the deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department, said on Monday.

"Russia has never defended the Taliban... Our goals do not coincide, the Taliban have different goals. [They coincide] only when speaking about fighting the Islamic State, a movement that wants to extend its inhuman laws to the whole world. The Taliban are fighting this same movement on its territory. Our interests overlap in this issue [fighting IS] exclusively," Kabaev said at the closing ceremony of the Russian-Afghan Youth Forum.

He went on to say that the Russian side was making great efforts to establish peace in Afghanistan, and to encourage all the warring parties to enter negotiations. He added that Russia did not want the Taliban to seize power in Afghanistan.

"We want all the warring parties to sit at the negotiating table and have the Afghan people to decide for themselves who should be in power and what kind of political system this should be," Kabaev concluded.

The Afghan government has been engaged in a struggle with the Taliban movement for almost two decades. The conflict-stricken country continues to serve as a breeding ground for various insurgent and militant groups affiliated with the IS and al-Qaeda terrorist groups (banned in Russia).

