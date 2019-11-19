Interests of Russia, Germany in Nord Stream 2 Project Coincide- Ex-German Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The interests of Russia and Germany in the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project coincide, former German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Monday.

"We are 30 percent dependent on gas supplies from Russia, there is no doubt about it.

I suspect that it is important for Russia that we buy this gas. The interests here are mutual, it's obvious," Gabriel said at a German-Russian forum in Moscow.

He said Germany was interested in preserving gas transit through Ukraine.