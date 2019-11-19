Interests Of Russia, Germany In Nord Stream 2 Project Coincide- Ex-German Foreign Minister
Tue 19th November 2019 | 12:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The interests of Russia and Germany in the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project coincide, former German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Monday.
"We are 30 percent dependent on gas supplies from Russia, there is no doubt about it.
I suspect that it is important for Russia that we buy this gas. The interests here are mutual, it's obvious," Gabriel said at a German-Russian forum in Moscow.
He said Germany was interested in preserving gas transit through Ukraine.