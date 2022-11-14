Intergovernmental Russian-Ethiopian Commission to Meet in Addis Ababa From December 6-8

UrduPoint.com

The eighth meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Ethiopian Commission on Economic, Scientific, Technical and Trade Cooperation will be held in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, from December 6-8, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov received Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu in Moscow.

"The meeting included a thorough discussion of the issues of further building up mutually beneficial Russian-Ethiopian cooperation in various fields with an emphasis on expanding trade, economic and investment partnership, enhancing cultural and humanitarian ties. At the same time, a number of practical aspects of the preparation of the eighth meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Ethiopian Commission on Economic, Scientific, Technical and Trade Cooperation, scheduled to be held in Addis Ababa from December 6-8 this year, were considered," a statement read.

In addition, Tegenu informed Bogdanov of the development of the military-political and socio-economic situation in Ethiopia, and the steps taken by the government to implement the signed ceasefire agreement in the Tigray Region located in the country's north. Moscow expressed its support for Addis Ababa's efforts to gradually stabilize the situation throughout Ethiopia, the Russian foreign ministry added.

The previous, seventh meeting of the intergovernmental Russian-Ethiopian commission took place in St. Petersburg back in October 2019. The annual event was then suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

