Interim Afghan Defense Minister Urges Taliban Militants to Refrain From Violence

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Acting Afghan Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqoob reminded militants of the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) on Thursday about the general amnesty in the country and urged them to refrain from committing violence against the people.

"If someone is currently being killed, this is not the policy of the Islamic Emirate (of Afghanistan). You must not kill people, it is very wrong. The mujahideen should observe the amnesty ... if someone continues to commit such violations, we will arrest them and then act in accordance with the Sharia law," Yaqoob said while speaking before the militants.

In early August, the Taliban stepped up their offensive against the Afghan government forces and entered the capital city of Kabul on August 15. On September 6, the Taliban announced that the last resisting province, Panjshir, had come under their control. Shortly after, the movement announced the composition of the new interim government of Afghanistan, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who has been on the UN sanctions list since 2001.