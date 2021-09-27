Interim Afghan Foreign Minister Meets With Kazakh, Chinese Ambassadors

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The acting foreign minister in the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) government of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, has met with the Kazakh and Chinese ambassadors to Kabul to discuss trade relations, Taliban spokesman Muhammad Naeem Wardak said Sunday.

"During the meeting, Muttaqi and the ambassador stressed the importance of developing trade between the two countries and promised to expand the bilateral trade cooperation," Wardak tweeted.

The Kazakh ambassador expressed his satisfaction with the security situation in the Afghan capital and urged the international community to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

The acting foreign minister has also met with Chinese Ambassador Wang Yu, according to Wardak. The two discussed bilateral relations and China's humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. The ambassador called for developing trade between China and Afghanistan.

A month ago, the Taliban entered Kabul. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations finished, the Taliban unveiled the composition of the all-male interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.