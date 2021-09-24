KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Afghanistan is improving relations with some countries and may soon launch major projects, the acting foreign minister in the Afghan government formed by the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) said on Thursday.

"Our relations are improving day by day. God willing, we will open good trade with some countries and begin working on some major projects," Amir Khan Muttaqi said during a meeting with the Afghan acting trade minister.

Muttaqi said the intention of the Taliban was to have connections to the outside world, adding that using pressure against the movement is not the right approach.

The acting minister acknowledged the existence of a number of problems when it comes to establishing relations with other countries, but expressed willingness to solve them.

A month ago, the Taliban entered Kabul. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations were completed, the Taliban unveiled the composition of the all-male interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.