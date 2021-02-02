MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is 91.6 percent efficient against symptomatic COVID-19, according to an interim analysis of the results of the phase 3 trials published in the Lancet medical journal.

Between September 7 and November 24, 21,977 adults were assigned to a vaccine group and a placebo group.

"Interim analysis from phase 3 trial of nearly 20,000 participants suggests efficacy of two-dose regimen of the adenovirus-based vaccine is 91.6% against symptomatic COVID-19 - trial reports 16 COVID-19 cases in the vaccine group (0.1%) and 62 cases (1.3%) in the placebo group," the report summary read.

The trial is still ongoing, as it aims to include a total of 40,000 participants, according to the report. The monitoring of vaccine safety and efficacy continues.

Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya research institute that developed the Sputnik V vaccine, expressed the belief that the publication of the interim analysis was a "great success in the global battle against the COVID-19 pandemic."

"The Russian vaccine's safety and high efficacy are shown by the hard scientific data presented and I congratulate the entire team of Gamaleya National Research Center for this monumental achievement. Several vaccines have already been created based on human adenoviruses and this tool is one of the most promising for development of new vaccines in the future," Gintsburg said, as quoted in a press release of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

In his comment, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev noted that the data published in the medical journal proved that Sputnik V was not only the world's first registered vaccine against the coronavirus but also "one of the best" vaccines. Dmitriev also pointed to advantages of the Russian vaccine.

"It fully protects against severe COVID-19 according to data which has been independently compiled and reviewed by peers and then published in The Lancet. Sputnik V is one of only three vaccines in the world with efficacy of over 90% but outperforms them in terms of safety, ease of transportation due to storage requirements of +2 to +8 degrees and a more affordable price.

Sputnik V is a vaccine for all mankind," Dmitriev went on to say.

International scientists provided their comments on the publication as well.

Hildegund Ertl, a professor at the US Wistar Institute's Vaccine & Immunotherapy Center, admitted that Sputnik V was more efficient compared to vaccines by AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson.

"The vaccine is 100% effective in preventing serious disease or death, which in the end is the most crucial parameter; we can all deal with the sniffles as long as we stay out of the hospital or the graveyard. Even after a single dose of this prime-boost regimen protection against disease was at 87.6%. Sputnik V is thus more effective than the AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson. Sputnik V, which, unlike the equally efficacious RNA vaccines of Pfizer and Moderna, can be stored in the fridge, will be of tremendous value to combat the global COVID-19 pandemic," Ertl said.

Cecil Czerkinsky, a research director at France's National Institute of Health and Medical research, praised the interim results of the phase 3 trials as "fairly impressive," noting that the Russian vaccine, which is easy to both manufacture and deploy, "appears to be highly efficacious and immunogenic across age groups."

Omar Sued, the president of Argentina's Society of Infectologists, expressed the belief that the report is vital for "informing the scaling up and rollout of this vaccine worldwide."

"Presently the world needs all the good vaccines that it can get against COVID-19. And these are impressive results: Sputnik V is the first adenovirus vector vaccine to achieve the 90% efficacy seen with the two mRNA vaccines," David Livermore, a medical microbiology professor at the UK University of East Anglia, said.

Sputnik V was registered by the Russian government on August 11. The vaccine is built on a human adenoviral vector platform, which is a well-researched technology in comparison with more modern mRNA medications.