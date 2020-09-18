Interim Bolivian President Anez Withdraws Candidacy From Upcoming Presidential Election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Interim Bolivian President Jeanine Anez announced the withdrawal of her candidacy from the upcoming presidential election and called for the consolidation against the left-wing political forces.

"Today, I am withdrawing my candidacy for the president of Bolivia. That is not a sacrifice because I am doing that due to a threat of the votes' division between democratic candidates," Anez said in a televised address on her Facebook page on late Thursday.