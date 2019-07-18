UrduPoint.com
Interim Government In Libya Should Lift Ban On 11 TV Channels - Advocacy Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The interim government in eastern Libya should explain the reasons for banning 11 television channels and lift the ban, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"RSF calls on the interim government based in Tobruk, in eastern Libya, to explain the order it has issued to municipal governments not to cooperate with 11 tv channels," RSF said. "This ban must be lifted in order to respect the public's right to information."

On Tuesday, the government which governs the eastern part of Libya issued a ban on 11 television stations. The authorities accused the television stations of working to justify terrorism and threaten the peace.

"The Libyan media are embroiled in an unprecedented crisis and several have found themselves enlisted willy-nilly into belligerent factions," the head of Reporters Without Borders North Africa desk Souhaieb Khayati said.

Khayati accused Libyan officials in pressing media and said that these violations only deepen the crisis.

Libya has been undermined by conflict after the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and murdered by US-supported Islamists in 2011. The eastern part of the country is governed by a parliament in Tobruk and backed by the Libyan National Army (LNA). The Government of National Accord, headed by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, operates in the country's western areas and is headquartered in the capital Tripoli.

