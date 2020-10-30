UrduPoint.com
Interim Kyrgyz President Gave Orders To Boost Border Security - Authorities

Fri 30th October 2020

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Acting Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has given orders to enhance the country's border control, the border guard service told Sputnik on Friday.

"The units of the State Border Guard Service of the Kyrgyzstan Republic along the entire perimeter of the state border have been switched to the enhanced mode of service per the order of the acting president, Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov," a spokesman said.

The border guard service will also boost cooperation with its counterparts from the neighboring countries regarding information exchange and conducting joint operations.

Early in the month, mass protests broke out in Kyrgyzstan in the wake of the general election. Amid the clashes between the protesters and the security forces, supporters of opposition parties seized the parliament building, where the presidential administration is located. Kyrgyzstan's Central Election Commission later announced that it had annulled the election results.

Civil unrest in Bishkek resumed on October 9 and stability was only restored after the voluntary resignation of the country's then-President Sooronbai Jeenbekov on October 15. Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov has since assumed the powers and duties of the president.

