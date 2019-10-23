UrduPoint.com
Interim Libyan Gov't Says Counts On Russian Help To Shape Future After Going Weapons-Free

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 10:08 PM

Interim Libyan Gov't Says Counts on Russian Help to Shape Future After Going Weapons-Free

Libya counts on Russian cooperation to help it map the way forward but they will not succeed until security is restored in the African nation, the top diplomat in the eastern-based Libyan administration told Sputnik on Wednesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Libya counts on Russian cooperation to help it map the way forward but they will not succeed until security is restored in the African nation, the top diplomat in the eastern-based Libyan administration told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Abdul Hadi Al-Hweij, who is foreign minister in the Interim Libyan Government aligned with the army of Khalifa Haftar, spoke on the sidelines of a two-day Russia-Africa summit in the southern Russian city of Sochi. The Rossiya Segodnya news agency is an official media partner of the event.

"We are counting on Russia and on Russia's authorities on a big future and big cooperation. This cooperation, however, will not succeed on the backdrop of a continuous lack of security in some African states, such as in Libya," he said.

Haftar's army has been battling forces loyal to the UN-backed government of national accord since April for the control over the Libyan capital of Tripoli.

The diplomat said there was a "chaos of weapons" in the country, with more than 21 million pieces being in the hands of militias, whom the eastern-based administration sees as terrorists.

"The relationship between the economy and security is very important and to secure a successful and strong economy in Africa we must end a succession of wars and Africa must turn the page of conflicts and the page of weapons," Abdul Hadi argued.

He said Africa must stop being a place where weapons are made and sold and devote itself to rebuilding the economy. The continent should stop relying on foreign aid and do more to empower its young people, who make up 60 percent of the population.

In an interview with Sputnik published last week, Haftar said that Russia could play an active role in lifting the arms embargo on Libya.

