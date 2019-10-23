The international community should set up a system for disarming militias in Libya before the eastern-based Libyan administration considers attending the Berlin conference, its top diplomat told Sputnik on Wednesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) The international community should set up a system for disarming militias in Libya before the eastern-based Libyan administration considers attending the Berlin conference, its top diplomat told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Germany has proposed hosting an international summit on Libya this fall in a bid to mediate between the two rival factions, but Abdul Hadi Al-Hweij said that the problem with Libya was loose weapons and "outlaw militias," which prevented the country from moving toward political negotiations and forming a unity government.

"If the international community wants to resolve the Libya crisis, and not just manage the crisis, it must do away with the chaos of weapons and set up a mechanism organizing, dispossessing and destroying weapons from militias," he stressed, while speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing Russia-Africa summit in the Russian city of Sochi.

He added that a security threat to Libya was a threat to Africa, the Mediterranean and the entire world.

Libya has been gripped by violence since unrest broke out in 2011. The fighting between the two rival administrations escalated in April when the army of Khalifa Haftar, who is aligned with the eastern-based interim government, marched on Tripoli to retake it from what he said were terrorists.

The Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum is a two-day event lasting until October 24 that brings together heads of state or government of over 40 African nations, while 11 others sent their vice presidents, foreign ministers or ambassadors. The Rossiya Segodnya news agency is an official media partner of the summit.