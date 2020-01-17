UrduPoint.com
Interim North Macedonian Government To Keep Bolstering Russia Ties - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 10:32 PM

North Macedonia's caretaker prime minister, Oliver Spasovski, vowed on Friday to pick up where his predecessor had left off and pursue mutually beneficial projects together with Russia

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) North Macedonia's caretaker prime minister, Oliver Spasovski, vowed on Friday to pick up where his predecessor had left off and pursue mutually beneficial projects together with Russia.

Zoran Zaev stepped down early in January after the European Union refused to begin long-awaited accession talks with the Balkan nation. An interim cabinet was put in charge of holding a snap election in April.

"All processes launched by diplomats of the two countries, specifically mutually beneficial projects.

.. will continue to be implemented on time," Spasovski's government said in a press release.

The North Macedonian prime minister stressed that his government was authorized to continue foreign policies, "including the deepening of cooperation with Russia."

Spasovski, a former interior minister, met with the Russian ambassador in Skopje for talks earlier in the day and gave him a letter congratulating Russia's new prime minister, Mikhail Mishustin, on his recent nomination.

