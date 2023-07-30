Interim President of Chad Embarks on Visit to Niger for Mediation Efforts - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) Interim President of Chad Mahamat Idriss Deby is traveling to Niger on Sunday for mediation efforts following the coup in the country, media reported.

Prior to his departure to Niger, Idriss Deby also had a talk with President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu, French broadcaster RFI reported.

On Wednesday, members of the Nigerien presidential guard said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown the president, Mohamed Bazoum, closed borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice." It came hours after the presidential guard detained the president at his residence and sealed off access to public offices in Niamey.