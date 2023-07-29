Open Menu

Interim President Of Mali Thanks Putin For Grain Supplies

Umer Jamshaid Published July 29, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Interim President of Mali Thanks Putin for Grain Supplies

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Mali's interim president for a transitional period, Assimi Goita, on Saturday thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for grain deliveries to his nation.

"I would like to sincerely thank you for the grain supplies to my country. This indicates the solidarity that your country has extended to our country as part of your decision to help Mali," Goita told Putin during a meeting.

In this regard, he also noted that Mali is one of the main recipients of Russian grain.

"Many countries in Africa, especially Mali, are suffering from unprecedented pressure on our country.

However, we look forward to partnering with Russia. This is our sovereign choice," the Malian interim president said.

The Malian people fully and sincerely appreciate Russia's support at this "serious and difficult moment," Goita stated, adding that his country had finally seen who its "real friends are."

"I would like to commend the relationship of trust and partnership with your country that enabled Mali to gain sovereignty and preserve the integrity of our territory. Our defense and security forces can operate with complete freedom to defend our borders," he said.

Related Topics

Africa Russia Mali Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

17 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of P ..

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

17 minutes ago
 MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulatio ..

MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulation of New Tax Procedures Law

17 minutes ago
 MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additio ..

MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additional conditions for investment ..

17 minutes ago
 MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties ..

MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties for corporate tax violations

17 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Maldives

2 hours ago
7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid Meredov on Saeed bin Zayed’ ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Pri ..

RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2023

11 hours ago

More Stories From World