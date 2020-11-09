UrduPoint.com
Interim Report On Global Health Emergency Policy Expected By January - Panel Member

Mon 09th November 2020 | 09:29 PM

An interim report on potential changes to the International Health Regulations (IHR), which govern global response to health emergencies, may be ready by January, Professor Lothar H. Wieler, member of IHR Review Committee and President of the Robert Koch Institute, said Monday

Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in late August he was establishing an IHR Review Committee to determine if global emergency response policies needed to be changed. This panel was expected to interact with another one, which was set up a month earlier to evaluate WHO's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year WHO faced criticism over its handling of the pandemic, with Washington insisting on WHO reform and even announcing its withdrawal from the organization.

"Our next open meeting is planned for December 8th and we plan to have an interim report ready for the Executive board session in January the deadline for our final report is the 74th WHA in May 2021. However, as you all know, this is an unusual process since the review process is happening while the event and the review is still unfolding, and we may not have a definite set of recommendations until the pandemic ends," Wieler said.

