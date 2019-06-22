Interior Minister Maas Urges Germans to Wake Up to 'Terrorism Problem'

German Interior Minister Heiko Maas has warned the nation that it has a terrorism problem, in an op-ed published by the Bild newspaper on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) German Interior Minister Heiko Maas has warned the nation that it has a terrorism problem, in an op-ed published by the Bild newspaper on Saturday.

"Germany has a terrorism problem... Looking away can be deadly. We must finally call it what it is: right-wing terrorism," he wrote.

The minister pointed to this month's murder of Walter Luebcke, president of the regional council in the city of Kassel, who was found with a gunshot wound to his head in his own garden.

"Too often they talk about 'single cases' or 'rampages' when they are really attacks from the right. Terror is terror. There is nothing to relativize. Terrorist violence cannot be justified," Maas wrote.

Two pro-migrant mayors in the cities of Cologne and Altena have recently received new death threats, he said. The Interior Ministry estimates there are 12,000 violent right-wing extremists in the country, 450 of them on the loose despite arrest warrants.