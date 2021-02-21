CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) Fathi Bashagha, the interior minister of Libya's Government of National Accord, is safe and not harmed after his convoy was attacked on Sunday, a source in the minister's guard told Sputnik.

"A convoy of the interior minister of the Government of National Accord, Fathi Bashaga, ...

while being on a way to his residence in the Janzour district, west of Tripoli, was subjected to an assassination attempt by three individuals on a Toyota car firing at the convoy. The convoy's special guard teams killed one of the attackers and apprehended two others. Interior Minister Fathi Bashaga was not injured and stays in good health," the source said.